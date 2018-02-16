4B District Basketball updates

Published Friday, February 16, 2018

Girls
Red Lodge 42 Shepherd 28

Joliet 61 Huntley Project 58

Feb. 16
Semi final
Red Lodge vs Columbus 2 p.m.

Joliet vs Roundup 3:45 p.m.

Boys
Columbus 61 Huntley Project 56

Shepherd 46 Red Lodge 38

Feb. 16
Semi finals
Columbus vs Roundup 5:30 p.m.

Shepherd vs Joliet 7:15 p.m.

Category:

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, February 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Complimentary Veterans Dinner   
    The Beartooth Elks Lodge will be hosting the monthly complimentary Veterans Dinner at the Lodge, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.  All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations. It is helpful to have a headcount ahead of time so the caterer can prepare enough food.
  • Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 20, 2018 (All day)
    Library closed
    The Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents' Day. It will reopen, Feb. 21.
  • Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 5:30pm
    Action
    Red Lodge Call to Action (RLCTA) meets the third week of each month from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Honey's Cafe. Non-partisan and open to all, the purpose of the group is to empower our community to be effective activists on local, state and national issues. The next meeting will be Feb. 20.
  • Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Click here to see more!

