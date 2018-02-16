An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
4B District Basketball updates
Girls
Red Lodge 42 Shepherd 28
Joliet 61 Huntley Project 58
Feb. 16
Semi final
Red Lodge vs Columbus 2 p.m.
Joliet vs Roundup 3:45 p.m.
Boys
Columbus 61 Huntley Project 56
Shepherd 46 Red Lodge 38
Feb. 16
Semi finals
Columbus vs Roundup 5:30 p.m.
Shepherd vs Joliet 7:15 p.m.
Category:
Upcoming Events
Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 10:00am
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 6:00pmThe Beartooth Elks Lodge will be hosting the monthly complimentary Veterans Dinner at the Lodge, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations. It is helpful to have a headcount ahead of time so the caterer can prepare enough food.
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 (All day)The Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents' Day. It will reopen, Feb. 21.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 5:30pmRed Lodge Call to Action (RLCTA) meets the third week of each month from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Honey's Cafe. Non-partisan and open to all, the purpose of the group is to empower our community to be effective activists on local, state and national issues. The next meeting will be Feb. 20.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
