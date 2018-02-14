Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
6C District Basketball Feb. 14-17 at Red Lodge High School Latest results: Boys Roberts 24 Park City 65; Reed Point Rapelje 25 Harlowton 14; Girls Roberts 22 Harlowton 52
Upcoming Events
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 6:00pmThe Beartooth Elks Lodge will be hosting the monthly complimentary Veterans Dinner at the Lodge, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations. It is helpful to have a headcount ahead of time so the caterer can prepare enough food.
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 (All day)The Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents' Day. It will reopen, Feb. 21.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
