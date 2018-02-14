6C District Basketball Feb. 14-17 at Red Lodge High School Opening games Boys: Park City vs Roberts 11 a.m.; Bridger vs Absarokee 4 p.m.; Girls Harlowton/Ryegate vs Roberts 2:30 p.m.

Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Played at Red Lodge High School

  • Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, February 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Complimentary Veterans Dinner   
    The Beartooth Elks Lodge will be hosting the monthly complimentary Veterans Dinner at the Lodge, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.  All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations. It is helpful to have a headcount ahead of time so the caterer can prepare enough food.
  • Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 20, 2018 (All day)
    Library closed
    The Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents' Day. It will reopen, Feb. 21.
