Red Lodge Call to Action (RLCTA) meets the third week of each month from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Honey's Cafe. Non-partisan and open to all, the purpose of the group is to empower our community to be effective activists on local, state and national issues. The next meeting will be Feb. 20.

Repeats every month on the third Tuesday 5 times .
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, February 2, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, February 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 1:00pm
    BBC Auxiliary
    The next regular meeting of the Beartooth Billings Clinic Auxiliary will be Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in the second-floor conference room.  All are welcome.  For more information please call Lonnie Turner at 446-2635 or Rosemary McAlpine at 446-2151
