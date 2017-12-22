Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Bingo
Take a break from your holiday shopping and spend your afternoon playing bingo! Come out, join the fun, and celebrate the holidays on Sunday afternoon for Bingo to help the homeless pets of Carbon County. Be there for Beartooth Humane Alliance Bingo, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 1:00pm
Upcoming Events
-
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 8:00am
-
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
-
Monday, December 25, 2017 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
-
Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 9:30amOpen 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
