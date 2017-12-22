Bingo

Take a break from your holiday shopping and spend your afternoon playing bingo! Come out, join the fun, and celebrate the holidays on Sunday afternoon for Bingo to help the homeless pets of Carbon County. Be there for Beartooth Humane Alliance Bingo, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club

Date: 
Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 1:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
    Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Click here to see more!

