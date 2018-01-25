Meet and Greet JOHN HEENAN Democratic Candidate U.S. House of Representatives Friday, January 26 5:30 PM – 7:30 pm Honey’s Cafe 209 Broadway Ave So. Red Lodge, MT Paid for by Betsy Scanlin, P.O. Box 65, Red Lodge, MT 59068
CC Democrats
The Carbon County Democrats will hold a meet and greet for US House candidate Kathleen Williams from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Feb. 1 at Honey's Cafe. Address is 209 S. Broadway. Kathleen is running in the democratic primary to challenge US Rep. Greg Gianforte. No optional meal this month, but coffee, tea, light fare available for purchase at the venue. Information: chair@carboncountydemocrats.org.
Date:
Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 5:00pm
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 5:30pm
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Sunday, January 28, 2018 - 1:00pmWinter getting you down? Make your New Year’s Resolution and warm your heart while helping the homeless pets of Carbon County get out of the cold and find a home. Come and join the fun on Sunday afternoon for Beartooth Humane Alliance Bingo. Be there, Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club.
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
