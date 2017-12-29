FR. Residential 10.15.15
Lazy M Property Management 16 N. Broadway, Red Lodge 446-4700 Check out our new website redlodgereservations.com and give us a call for all your vacation rental needs. Call us to manage your vacation or long term rental property
RedlodgeRentals.com 406-446-2123 NO PETS/NONSMOKING APPLICATIONS ONLINE
• Commercial: Hawkeye center - 415 Broadway #4 1300.00/mo. + Utilities
Mountain View Apartments 522 N. Airport Road, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Accepting Applications
for Apartments
1 BD - $425/mo. $350 deposit
2 BD - $525/mo. $450 deposit
Available Now
Water & Sewer Paid, Laundry On site, Boiler Systems Heating,
Small Pets Okay!
Call for Appointment 406-248-9028
(Income Restrictions Apply - LIHTC/Sec.42)
Rainbow Property Management
www.billingsrpm.com
2 bdrm, Belfry. N/S, N/P. First, Last rent $500 deposit, util. 698-4247, 446-9873
517 S Adams 2 bdrm, 1 ba., fenced yard, garage. $800/mo. 406-852-0776
214 S. Broadway Large 1 bdrm, 1 ba., W/D provided, lawn care provided. Will accept a small dog with added fee. $700/mo. plus deposit and utilities.
CALL STEVE SCHMIDT 425-4299
fepmredlodge@gmail.com
www.fischererwin.com
425-4299
Friday, December 29, 2017 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 1:00pmFree Sleigh Rides on Sunday, December 31 from 1-4 p.m. Go to Grizzly Peak Road outside of Red Lodge. Park your car at Grizzly Peak Mountain Homes. Coffee, Cookies and Drinks provided.
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
