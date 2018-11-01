FS.Steelbuildings

Steel Buildings End of Year Sale Discontinued Colors Save 30% off panel price Limited Inventory Available www.sunwardsteel.com Phone: 406-545-4306

 

Time remaining: 99%
18/01/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, January 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Annual Vaccination Clinic
    Rockvale Ramblers and Montana Mobile Veterinary Service will hold their Annual Vaccination Clinic, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Joliet Fire Hall. Cost is $16 per shot. For more information call Christina at (406) 425-0542.
  • Monday, January 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Complimentary Veterans Dinner   
    The Beartooth Elks Lodge is hosting a complimentary dinner for Veterans and their families on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.  All Veterans and their families are invited. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations.
  • Monday, January 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fair Board Meeting
    The Carbon County Fair Board will conduct their first meeting of the New Year on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Extension Meeting Room in Joliet. Anyone who would like to be on the agenda, please call 446-2746 by Jan. 13.
