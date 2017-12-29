HW.Fulltimewk44

Belfry School is accepting applications for the position of Custodian. Starting pay is $10.00/hr. Applications can be picked up at the Belfry Elementary School office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM except for the following Holiday closures: Friday, Dec. 22nd (beginning at noon) through Tuesday, Dec. 26th . Please call 664-3319 with any questions.

ALTACARE of Montana “Kids are our business”

POSITION AVAILABLE: BEHAVIORAL INTERVENTION SPECIALISTS IN RED LODGE AND ROBERTS

ALTACARE OF MONTANA is currently recruiting for a Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) Program. Full Time Positions. These positions require you to provide direct care for individuals and groups of select children in the Altacare program. Previous experience in related field and/or bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required.

To apply please go to:

altacareofmontana.com/about/careers/

For any questions please contact:

Tracy Nash

Human Resource Generalist

Phone 406-497-7905

email: Tracy.Nash@acadiahealthcare.com