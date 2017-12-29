HW.Fulltimewk44

Published by admin on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 2:05pm

Belfry School is accepting applications for the position of Custodian. Starting pay is $10.00/hr. Applications can be picked up at the Belfry Elementary School office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM except for the following Holiday closures: Friday, Dec. 22nd (beginning at noon) through Tuesday, Dec. 26th . Please call 664-3319 with any questions. 

ALTACARE of Montana “Kids are our business”
POSITION AVAILABLE: BEHAVIORAL INTERVENTION SPECIALISTS IN RED LODGE AND ROBERTS
ALTACARE OF MONTANA is currently recruiting for a Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) Program. Full Time Positions. These positions require you to provide direct care for individuals and groups of select children in the Altacare program. Previous experience in related field and/or bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required.
To apply please go to:
altacareofmontana.com/about/careers/
For any questions please contact:
Tracy Nash
Human Resource Generalist
Phone 406-497-7905
email: Tracy.Nash@acadiahealthcare.com

 

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 98%
15/01/2018 (2 weeks)

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, December 29, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Free Sleigh Rides
    Free Sleigh Rides on Sunday, December 31 from 1-4 p.m. Go to Grizzly Peak Road outside of Red Lodge. Park your car at Grizzly Peak Mountain Homes. Coffee, Cookies and Drinks provided.
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Click here to see more!

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.