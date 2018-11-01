HW.Other.wk44

CITY OF RED LODGE - Red Lodge Parks Board- The City of Red Lodge is seeking one (1) person to volunteer and serve on the Red Lodge Parks Board. The typical appointment to the Parks Board is for a term of three (3) years. The Parks Board serves in an advisory capacity. The Parks Board makes recommendations for the following issues: parks projects, legislative changes, park plans, and park maintenance and recommends to the City Council on matters pertaining to Title 7 of the Red Lodge Municipal Code. The applicant may live outside of the City limits, but within five (5) miles of the City limits. Letters of interest should include your full name, address, telephone number, e-mail address and a brief statement as to why you are interested in serving on the Red Lodge Parks Board and mailed to: The City of Red Lodge, City Planner, P.O. Box 9, Red Lodge, MT 59068. You may apply via e-mail at the following address: jcaniglia@cityofredlodge.com. Letters must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, with appointments made by the Mayor and City Council at the February 13, 2018 City Council meeting. Persons interested in this appointment to the Parks Board must be willing to attend up to 15 public meetings per calendar year. For additional information, please contact James Caniglia, City Planner, (406) 446-1606 ext. 117. R2/1C

 

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, January 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Annual Vaccination Clinic
    Rockvale Ramblers and Montana Mobile Veterinary Service will hold their Annual Vaccination Clinic, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Joliet Fire Hall. Cost is $16 per shot. For more information call Christina at (406) 425-0542.
  • Monday, January 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Complimentary Veterans Dinner   
    The Beartooth Elks Lodge is hosting a complimentary dinner for Veterans and their families on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.  All Veterans and their families are invited. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations.
  • Monday, January 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fair Board Meeting
    The Carbon County Fair Board will conduct their first meeting of the New Year on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Extension Meeting Room in Joliet. Anyone who would like to be on the agenda, please call 446-2746 by Jan. 13.
