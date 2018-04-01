HW.parttimewk44

Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County The Club is seeking someone AWESOME to work directly with school-age youth at our clubhouses in Red Lodge and Roberts. After-school hours are from 3-6 (about 15 hours/week). The Club provides dynamic, engaging programs in five areas: career & academics, health & life skills, the arts, character & leadership, and sports & recreation. If you like the idea of working with kids in a fun environment where no two days are the same, call us at (406) 446-2582 and ask to speak with Dana.

Beartooth Billings Clinic Immediate Opening at The Beartooth Children’s Center A department of Beartooth Billings Clinic Caregiver Aide - Per Diem (as needed) The The Beartooth Children’s Center is a progressive, education-based daycare in Red Lodge, MT. We provide a loving and safe learning environment that includes childcare for children ages 2-12 and playschool and preschool programs. Minimum Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent Join this fun and friendly team! Apply online at www.beartoothbillingsclinic.org For more information, please call 446-0667 careers@beartoothbillingsclinic.org EOE

Beartooth Billings Clinic Speech Language Pathologist Per Diem (as needed) The SLP is responsible for providing direct patient care, evaluations, consultations and treatments in order to assist patients in reaching maximum language, communication, swallowing and cognitive performance. Adult and pediatric caseload including a variety of settings such as out-patient, in-patient, home care and long term care. Minimum Qualifications: Current Montana Licensure or eligible American Speech and Hearing Associations (ASHA) Certification Experience preferred, however will consider new grads. COMPETITIVE SALARY!! Apply online at www.beartoothbillingsclinic.org For more information, please call 446-0676 careers@beartoothbillingsclinic.org EOE

Beartooth Billings Clinic Home Care/Hospice CNA Per Diem (as needed) Performs basic nursing care and treatments as directed by the licensed nurse/physician and documents care provided in the patient medical record in accordance with established policies and procedures. Assists patients with activities of daily living, obtains/records vital signs, and identifies/anticipates problems or safety issues and initiates appropriate action. Minimum Qualifications: Current Montana Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate Must also be HHA Certified or eligible Current MT Driver’s License or eligible Apply online at www.beartoothbillingsclinic.org For more information, please call 446-0676 careers@beartoothbillingsclinic.org EOE

Beartooth Billings Clinic-Clinic RN or LPN Per Diem (as needed) Utilizes the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation, and theoretical/clinical skills in the promotion/maintenance of health. Incorporates evidence-based nursing practices consistent with national standards and which support quality outcomes. Minimum Qualifications: Current MT License or eligible Current ACLS certification preferred, but not required Current CPR Apply online at www.beartoothbillingsclinic.org For more information, please call 446-0676 careers@beartoothbillingsclinic.org EOE