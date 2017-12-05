Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc - Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. seeks qualified candidates for the position of a Temporary Work Order Clerk. This position is responsible for maintaining records and accounts relating to work orders and new service processes. Additional responsibilities include performing monthly closings and general office support tasks. These responsibilities and tasks will be coordinated with and supervised by the Accountant. The position requires organization, attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines. Candidates must have the ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision. Salary: DOE, No benefits Experience Required: Candidates must have High School diploma or GED and Associate Degree in Accounting or four (4) years related accounting experience. How to Apply: Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled. Please send resume by mail to: Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. PO Box 1110 Red Lodge, MT 59068-1110 or by e-mail to info@beartoothelectric.com. Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.