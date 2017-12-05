HW.TEMP
Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc - Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. seeks qualified candidates for the position of a Temporary Work Order Clerk. This position is responsible for maintaining records and accounts relating to work orders and new service processes. Additional responsibilities include performing monthly closings and general office support tasks. These responsibilities and tasks will be coordinated with and supervised by the Accountant. The position requires organization, attention to detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines. Candidates must have the ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision. Salary: DOE, No benefits Experience Required: Candidates must have High School diploma or GED and Associate Degree in Accounting or four (4) years related accounting experience. How to Apply: Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled. Please send resume by mail to: Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. PO Box 1110 Red Lodge, MT 59068-1110 or by e-mail to info@beartoothelectric.com. Beartooth Electric Cooperative, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Ad Category:
08/12/2017 (3 days)
Upcoming Events
-
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide