Messiah Lutheran Ministries will hold its community-wide Christmas Kids’ Shoppe Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Shoppe is located at the church on the corner of 19th and Adams in Red Lodge. Any child age 4-11 from Carbon County may select five Christmas gifts for family members totally free of charge. There is absolutely no obligation, and no money will change hands. If you need more information or wish to donate items, please contact Jeri (446-3323) or Barb (446-4121).
Repeats every week until Sat Dec 09 2017 .Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 9:00am
Saturday, December 9, 2017 - 9:00am
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 5:15pm to 6:45pmOn Nov. 14 from 5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Honey’s Café, come join in a community conversation around “Imagine Red Lodge: a Youth Forum.” Work to brainstorm and move ideas to action. Inspired by the RLHS Volunteer Fair, where kids’ ideas included: a voice on City Council, more access to live music, a community around music and the arts, intergenerational club sports, and access to dirt biking and snowmobiling. How can we as a community, empower the next generation to lead us to a stronger future? Come and find out.
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
