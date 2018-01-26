Meet and Greet JOHN HEENAN Democratic Candidate U.S. House of Representatives Friday, January 26 5:30 PM – 7:30 pm Honey’s Cafe 209 Broadway Ave So. Red Lodge, MT Paid for by Betsy Scanlin, P.O. Box 65, Red Lodge, MT 59068
FOUND CAT - Orange, male cat found in Joliet. Call BHA 446-3500
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 5:30pm
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Sunday, January 28, 2018 - 1:00pmWinter getting you down? Make your New Year’s Resolution and warm your heart while helping the homeless pets of Carbon County get out of the cold and find a home. Come and join the fun on Sunday afternoon for Beartooth Humane Alliance Bingo. Be there, Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club.
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
