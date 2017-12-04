Library closed

The Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.  The library will be open on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

Date: 
Thursday, November 23, 2017 (All day)

Upcoming Events

  • Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, December 8, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
