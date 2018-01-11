Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Library closed
Red Lodge Carnegie Library will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 (All day)
Upcoming Events
Friday, January 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 1:00pmRockvale Ramblers and Montana Mobile Veterinary Service will hold their Annual Vaccination Clinic, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Joliet Fire Hall. Cost is $16 per shot. For more information call Christina at (406) 425-0542.
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 6:00pmThe Beartooth Elks Lodge is hosting a complimentary dinner for Veterans and their families on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. All Veterans and their families are invited. Please call 446-1812 to make reservations.
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 7:00pmThe Carbon County Fair Board will conduct their first meeting of the New Year on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Extension Meeting Room in Joliet. Anyone who would like to be on the agenda, please call 446-2746 by Jan. 13.
