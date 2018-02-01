Preservation Meeting

The Carbon County Historic Preservation Commission will have its rescheduled quarterly meeting at the 212 Bar and Grill in Joliet on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m.  For more information or to view the agenda, call 446-3667 or emailpreservation@carboncountyhistory.com

Date: 
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 - 11:00am

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, February 2, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, February 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 8:00am
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 1:00pm
    BBC Auxiliary
    The next regular meeting of the Beartooth Billings Clinic Auxiliary will be Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in the second-floor conference room.  All are welcome.  For more information please call Lonnie Turner at 446-2635 or Rosemary McAlpine at 446-2151
Click here to see more!

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.