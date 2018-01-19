Republic Services delayed

Published Friday, January 19, 2018

Due to inclement weather, Republic Services will be unable to complete their normal schedule pick-up for today. They will make every effort possible to be in Red Lodge tomorrow, January 20th, to complete the Friday route. For those that normally have their home serviced on Fridays, please leave those cans out to be completed on Saturday.

