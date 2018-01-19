Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Republic Services delayed
Due to inclement weather, Republic Services will be unable to complete their normal schedule pick-up for today. They will make every effort possible to be in Red Lodge tomorrow, January 20th, to complete the Friday route. For those that normally have their home serviced on Fridays, please leave those cans out to be completed on Saturday.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, January 20, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, January 20, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 9:30amOpen 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
