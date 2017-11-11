RLHS Volunteers needed for Divisionals

On Nov. 14 from 5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Honey’s Café, come join in a community conversation around “Imagine Red Lodge: a Youth Forum.” Work to brainstorm and move ideas to action. Inspired by the RLHS Volunteer Fair, where kids’ ideas included: a voice on City Council, more access to live music, a community around music and the arts, intergenerational club sports, and access to dirt biking and snowmobiling. How can we as a community, empower the next generation to lead us to a stronger future? Come and find out.