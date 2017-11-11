Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Rock Creek AA
Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Date:
Repeats every week every Tuesday and every Saturday 25 times .Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, December 9, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 8:00am
Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 8:00am
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, January 20, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 8:00am
Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 8:00am
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 8:00am
Upcoming Events
-
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 7:00pm
-
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 5:15pm to 6:45pmOn Nov. 14 from 5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Honey’s Café, come join in a community conversation around “Imagine Red Lodge: a Youth Forum.” Work to brainstorm and move ideas to action. Inspired by the RLHS Volunteer Fair, where kids’ ideas included: a voice on City Council, more access to live music, a community around music and the arts, intergenerational club sports, and access to dirt biking and snowmobiling. How can we as a community, empower the next generation to lead us to a stronger future? Come and find out.
-
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide