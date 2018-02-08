Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

The Red Lodge Community Church is hosting the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, Feb. 13. Pancakes, sausages and beverages will be served. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. The cost for the “all you can eat” supper is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 10-5 and free for children 4 and under, plus a can of food for the local Food Bank this year. Red Lodge Community Church is located at 314 South Broadway. Call the church at 446-1444 for more information.

Date: 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 5:00pm

