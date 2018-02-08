Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
The Red Lodge Community Church is hosting the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, Feb. 13. Pancakes, sausages and beverages will be served. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. The cost for the “all you can eat” supper is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 10-5 and free for children 4 and under, plus a can of food for the local Food Bank this year. Red Lodge Community Church is located at 314 South Broadway. Call the church at 446-1444 for more information.
Date:
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 5:00pm
Upcoming Events
Friday, February 9, 2018 - 7:00pm
Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 9:00amThe Joliet Rebekah’s are sponsoring a ‘Good Used Sale Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main St. On offer will be trolling motors, hand vacuums, DVDs, fabric, oil lanterns, estate items, Resistol hats. Lunch and bake sale.
Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Monday, February 12, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 8:00amRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
