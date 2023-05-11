Summer and summer events are right around the corner
The days are getting longer and the snow has finally melted away which only means summer tourism season is only a few weeks away, and with summer in Red Lodge comes events, Renaissance Festival, Music Festival, Songwriter Festival, Fourth of July Rodeo & Parades, Beartooth Rally, Car Show, Fun Run and a few others in between.
Recently attending the Governor's Conference on Tourism the buzzwords are sustainability, resilience, responsible tourism. In a nutshell, how to encourage tourism in a way that enriches the local economy yet fits with the culture and traditions of our local communities.
Summer events provide a reason for travelers to come to Red Lodge and stay a little longer and spend money. On average people attending events stay twice as long as the average visitor coming and going to Yellowstone and spend twice as much money.
The economic lift to our local economy from these events sustain businesses long after summer is over. Events provide jobs to event organizers, vendors and city government through resort taxes. Events are businesses too, some very successful businesses.
The Fourth of July is a busy time on the streets of Red Lodge, in our hotels, restaurants, bars, accommodations and campgrounds. Fireworks are going to be sold and used to celebrate our independence day, some legally and most illegally. No sense letting it drive you crazy, it's been that way since 1776. Sorry pooches, mine included.
Motorcycles, Harley Davidsons & motorcycle rallies are an American tradition and the Beartooth Rally, now in its Twenty-Ninth year, is a Red Lodge tradition. The rally has been hosted in Red Lodge longer than most of its current residents have lived here.
Next to the 4th of July week it generates more resort taxes than any other week in Red Lodge. In case you didn't notice our streets need fixing.
Do all events support local businesses equally, no, of course not. But on a larger picture they all benefit us in one way or another.
There are a few things you can do to manage the summer event season and make it less stressful.
1.) Be nice & smile. Most tourists are only here for a few days and return home. They aren't looking to move here. Welcome their presence and money.
2.) If you can't park in front of your favorite business or restaurant, ride a bike, walk, park at the Civic Center and walk a few blocks downtown. Don’t let the busyness of Broadway keep you from enjoying Red Lodge in the summer.
3.) Maybe you don't like guitars, horses, motorcycles, or vintage cars. Use that weekend to explore some parts of Montana you’ve never been to: Phillipsburg, Cooke City, Ennis and dozens of other communities are fun places to visit in the summer. They will welcome you as a tourist.