My name is Gail Orr, I am 67 and live in Red Lodge. I want everyone to know how wonderful the CART program is. I am blessed to live in a county/community that truly wants to help its constituents.
I use CART to grocery shop here and in Billings. I can’t afford a car and live on the southern edge of Red Lodge. Locally transporting grocers on foot is tricky but with the winter weather, impossible. Think about being housebound and running low on food.
I also use CART for getting to and from the Senior Center for activities. It’s good for ones mental health, you know. Important. I was recently riding CART and was visiting with a gentleman as we drove who mentioned he would be sunk without CART. He is legally blind and would be completely unable to get to his many doctor appointments.
Put yourselves in our shoes. We NEED CART.
This is just my story, there are many, many others. This is a real life-line for many of us.
Please find a way to keep this very needed program going. Please. As long as I have your ear…try everyone know this program is for everyone. It’s not just for us old folks or those with disabilities. It’s for all of us. I can’’t imagine not having CART. I see me using it more and more as time goes on.
Please, this is a needed, needed, needed, program. Help.
Thank you for your time
Gail Orr
Red Lodge
P.S. We love our drivers. Like family. Very kind, very helpful.