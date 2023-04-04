My name is Gail Orr, I am 67 and live in Red Lodge. I want everyone to know how wonderful the CART program is. I am blessed to live in a county/community that truly wants to help its constituents.

I use CART to grocery shop here and in Billings. I can’t afford a car and live on the southern edge of Red Lodge. Locally transporting grocers on foot is tricky but with the winter weather, impossible. Think about being housebound and running low on food.