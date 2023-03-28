I'm rather surprised that your recent article, Planning an Observatory in Van Dyke Park, made no mention of the project's purpose. It made no mention of the wider context of astrotourism within the State of Montana and its potential value to tourism-based economies like ours. It made no mention of the rich natural resource the relatively light-pollution-free night sky above Red Lodge represents. It made no mention of the fact that astrotourism is on the rise globally in large part due to the spread of light pollution. It made no mention of the promotion of STEAM programs that teach the importance of the night sky and how those education efforts are linked to the protection of natural resources. It made no mention of the fact that Parks and preserving natural resources go hand in hand.
All in all I'm disappointed that your article focused so much on the weeds that it failed to look above them, robbing readers of both context and relevance. Each reader of the Carbon County News is privileged to live under dark rural skies that, like much of Montana's natural beauty, are becoming both more rare and more treasured. As such, it is a destination worth preserving both for ourselves and for visitors traveling to appreciate it. I invite you to come out to Van Dyke Park on a clear, moonless night and look up. If you can, look through the eyes of someone who knows only the light polluted skies of the city and allow the Milky Way stretching above Mt Maurice to provide context for your next article.