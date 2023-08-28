Last week’s issue of CC News featured the director of the Montana Democrat Party recommending Democrat long-term solutions to remedy Montana’s tax ills. No mention of the meaty tax rebate checks being sent to Montanans--thank you, Republican Supermajority! But let’s look at the Federal Government where Democrats are in charge, for a glance into their ideas of long-term solutions (which basically involve attempts at Democrat power consolidation). 1) Election interference: arresting our former President Donald Trump and his advisors on dozens of charges in an effort to keep him from the White House; burying the Hunter Biden story before the last election so it could not adversely affect votes for Biden; the many accounts of voter fraud with countless mail-in ballots during an election that lasted far too long; advocating to abolish voter ID. 2) Stacking the Supreme Court: attacking Justice Clarence Thomas, trying to expel him from the Court (a Conservative thinking man) and advocating for an increase in Justices to tip the scales toward liberal rule. 3) Increasing the number of US Senators by declaring DC worthy of Congressional representation (one of the most liberal enclaves in the country), increasing Democrat power. 4) Making The Department of Justice an arm of the Democrat Party: arresting our former President and his advisors on bogus, trumped up charges; showing up in full body armor, guns drawn, to raid the home of a pro-life supporter and taking him away in full view of his crying children; entering Trump’s home and seizing the opportunity to ransack it and take far more than was justified for the supposed “crime”; documenting plans to infiltrate the Catholic Church to root out people unfriendly to Marxist thought and tactics being used by the Democrat Party; labeling parents who oppose indoctrinating children with Critical Race Theory, “domestic terrorists”; killing Ashli Babbitt on 1/6/21 for no apparent reason, then exonerating her killer; incarcerating Douglas Mackey for posting memes. 5) Making the IRS an armed posse that raided (among many others) a Montana gun shop taking “evidence” that extended beyond what was legitimate for the alleged crime committed. 6) Holding political prisoners from January 6th far too long in solitary confinement, in squalor, ignoring their right to a speedy trial, denying they are “innocent until proven guilty”, meanwhile giving a pass to left-wing, building burning, murdering rioters. 7) Partnering with big tech companies to censure information and influence elections. 8) Partnering with mainstream media to promote left-wing propaganda and ignore facts, including that Trump has been found innocent of Russian collusion, that the whole hoax was paid for by the Hillary Clinton Campaign…On and on it goes. The Democrat Party operates under the belief that the end justifies the means: they can lie, cheat, steal and kill and it’s all justified because they believe anything goes in achieving their desired end: creating their godless, Marxist utopia.
No thanks, Democrats. We will do all we can to keep your long-term, Democrat solutions out of Montana.