This weekend I happened upon a domestic violence situation involving strangers visiting our community. I watched a trained local police officer and a member of the sheriff's department create safety with a traumatized woman, ask appropriate questions to continue to assess her safety, and coordinate efforts to take care of her needs while communicating with other officers to pursue the perpetrator. She was able to calm down through the trauma, start to create a plan and was supported appropriately throughout the process. Officers were calm, kind, knowledgeable, and effective.

Once this woman was connected with DSVS, there was a list of resources available including a volunteer who met with this woman to think through next steps so that the hours ahead would be manageable. What could have been an impossible day for her, ended with her in a safe place, with a list of phone numbers of local resources, and a short term plan for the next 48 hours.