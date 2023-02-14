This weekend I happened upon a domestic violence situation involving strangers visiting our community. I watched a trained local police officer and a member of the sheriff's department create safety with a traumatized woman, ask appropriate questions to continue to assess her safety, and coordinate efforts to take care of her needs while communicating with other officers to pursue the perpetrator. She was able to calm down through the trauma, start to create a plan and was supported appropriately throughout the process. Officers were calm, kind, knowledgeable, and effective.
Once this woman was connected with DSVS, there was a list of resources available including a volunteer who met with this woman to think through next steps so that the hours ahead would be manageable. What could have been an impossible day for her, ended with her in a safe place, with a list of phone numbers of local resources, and a short term plan for the next 48 hours.
This is what twenty plus years of investment into DSVS looks like today. Decades ago, Mitzi Vorachek, with the support of Allison Smith-Estelle, had a vision and the tenacity to begin. They created a foundation from which Kelly Heaton built upon and today Libby Johnson and Jenn Battles now shepherd.
As we all continue to grieve the recent loss of Mitzi, today I felt her smile as an army, which only she imagined, marched forward a realized vision that makes our community stronger and safer. For each donor, board member, staff member, and volunteer at DSVS, I am grateful. For every medical professional and emergency responder including the police and sheriff departments, who partner with DSVS and leverage their training, thank you.
Systems change happens slowly. It often requires building relationships that then become networked and eventually committed and soon a new system emerges. This is what it takes to create a safety net for domestic violence. And this weekend, I was gifted seeing the coordinated efforts between this network doing great and important work.
I couldn’t be more proud of our community and the hard, decades of work that has made DSVS what it is today.
A beacon of light for those in dark hours.
If you think of it, donate to DSVS. They are saving lives.