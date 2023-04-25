Our forebears may have walked the earth for three to seven million years before civilization evolved to the point we could provide for 600 million people in 1700. Two hundred years later we added a trillion more, an increase of 167 percent. The next trillion only required 18 years, the following one only 13 years. The last 3 billion people came over a 36 year period. Today we provide for 7.8 billion people with less famine, less poverty, less hunger and acrimony, than ever before in human history.

What changed, how is it we have almost 13 times as many people as we had in 1700, and they are better cared for than ever before? When our Founders established the United States, they sought to so defuse power as to avoid the terror of authoritarian or totalitarian rule. They divided the federal power among three branches but assigned much authority to the states and still more to the people. That was the object of the first ten amendments. They had the heart of a continent to settle and while the King had issued large land grants to some, they allowed each citizen to own his own tract.