Our forebears may have walked the earth for three to seven million years before civilization evolved to the point we could provide for 600 million people in 1700. Two hundred years later we added a trillion more, an increase of 167 percent. The next trillion only required 18 years, the following one only 13 years. The last 3 billion people came over a 36 year period. Today we provide for 7.8 billion people with less famine, less poverty, less hunger and acrimony, than ever before in human history.
What changed, how is it we have almost 13 times as many people as we had in 1700, and they are better cared for than ever before? When our Founders established the United States, they sought to so defuse power as to avoid the terror of authoritarian or totalitarian rule. They divided the federal power among three branches but assigned much authority to the states and still more to the people. That was the object of the first ten amendments. They had the heart of a continent to settle and while the King had issued large land grants to some, they allowed each citizen to own his own tract.
They did not set out to establish free market capitalism but that is exactly what evolved over our first 100 years. Yes, they had some problems. Some of the states wanted to own slaves, a practice almost universal 40 years before, capitalism tends to result in monopolies, and sometimes we treated the natives brutally as “The Trail of Tears” under Stonewall Jackson. The population explosion could not have happened without free market capitalism.
Elitist intellectuals who are socialists, here, and in Europe, look with scorn on Capitalism, they think we lack humanity. They should remember that Socialists in Europe could not protect themselves. We had to bail them out in WWl and WWll. Later when the Serbs started killing Muslims by the thousands the UN troops laid down their weapons and flew home, we had to send our Air Force over to make the Serbs behave. We are over there now arming the Ukrainians. We provided the food that kept 10 million in Europe from starving during and after WWl and used a Lend Lease program to arm them for WWll, then lavishly financed the Marshal Plan to help them rebuild after they had destroyed each other in WWll. We sent still more capital over there in the 1980s. They had nationalized much of their industry after the war and when the inflationary period of the 60s and 70s caused those businesses to hemorrhage capital, as Socialism lacked the flexibility to deal with the changing monetary conditions, they privatized the business but were left destitute.
Socialism concentrates power as Stalin, Castro, Xi, and Maduro, all demonstrate, Hitler was just a thug dictator. Capitalism diffuses power, everyone who buys or sells, helps to decide, what, where, when, by who and at what price.