At the present time there is a resolution on the city’s agenda that does not reflect the will of the people of Red Lodge. This is verified by the city’s own survey (capricious).
The resolution states there is an inordinate amount of short term rentals (STR) yet the city survey states 86% of citizens don’t think so. The city is not providing any numbers to verify “inordinate” (bias). The same resolution claims that if left unchecked (STRs) may become a nuisance and affect public health, safety and welfare. It is necessary for the protection of the public, yet the survey has this exact question and 80% of RL says it is not necessary.
All this is based on “may”, yet remember it may or may not snow tomorrow (arbitrary). This is a direct assault on individual property rights. The city is choosing to classify, cap, exempt (STRs) with no facts, but if accurate information is presented during a public meeting, be prepared, your first amendment right to free speech will be violated, i.e. Plan Commission meeting 3/8/23.
What you won’t hear much about is the fact that the resort tax is down 18% and there is going to be a tax increase by the city. Our town has had three abnormal years in a row; Covid, fire, and flood. Rather than to address these catastrophic events the city chooses to over regulate events and STRs that are bringing significant revenue into our town.
The city is also struggling to define a good neighbor policy. They must have been absent during the flood because the amount of volunteers helping with the flood was the best display of neighborly we have ever experienced in our lifetime. Obviously the city officials are not in touch with the citizens.