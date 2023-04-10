IRS

By Senator Forrest Mandeville

As Tax Day approaches, millions of Americans are scrambling to get their books in order and prepare their tax returns.  It’s an annual ritual that we love to hate.  But if President Biden gets his way, this could be one of the last years that Americans are allowed to prepare their own taxes.  At first blush, that may sound like a blessing, but the implications of taking this right away from taxpayers reveals the curse it truly is.