Williams Commentary

From left to right, are Fiona Easton (Carol’s granddaughter), Whitney Williams, Zooey Zephyr, and Carol Williams.

When Americans think of Montana, they picture snow-capped peaks, rolling prairies, and rainbow trout darting through the crystal-clear rivers that run through it. Or they simply think of America's first national park, Yellowstone – or its popular TV namesake.

There are also some truths about Montanans: We're independent-minded, and community-centric. In snowy weather, you’ll never see one car off the road; you’ll always see two, because we stop to help to dig one another out of a ditch.