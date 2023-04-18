I moved to Red Lodge 20 years ago from Destin, Florida where we cut our six-pack plastic rings because we experienced firsthand the harm to the sea turtles when one came on shore to lay eggs sporting a plastic ring on her head.  We dimmed our lights during the hatching season so that the baby turtles would return to the sea. 

I'm the guy who put the receptacles at G-Dawg's hot dog stand to collect the aluminum cans 10+ years ago (though people would stuff garbage in the hole cut to receive cans only).