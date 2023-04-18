I moved to Red Lodge 20 years ago from Destin, Florida where we cut our six-pack plastic rings because we experienced firsthand the harm to the sea turtles when one came on shore to lay eggs sporting a plastic ring on her head. We dimmed our lights during the hatching season so that the baby turtles would return to the sea.
I'm the guy who put the receptacles at G-Dawg's hot dog stand to collect the aluminum cans 10+ years ago (though people would stuff garbage in the hole cut to receive cans only).
I've paid the $10.00 fee when I've had enough recycles to warrant it (which is not often because I live alone and don't cook).
As an individual, I believe in recycling and I encourage others to do the same, I have recycled for more than 40 years and will continue to do so!
I recognize the council’s awesome authority and in the 20 plus years that I’ve lived in Red Lodge I’ve learned about some decisions that have been made by the Councils that have cost the city dearly.
If the taxpayers of Red Lodge have reviewed their property tax bills in the last year or so, they have found that a couple of years ago the City Council eliminated the property tax reduction afforded by the resort tax when the city council was promoting the tax.
Every supporting organization or function is need of additional funding, (i.e., the ambulance, street repair).
Both of my Council Representatives have responded to the nonprofit’s
plea about continuing the recycling program and I thank them.
What I’ve learned after meeting with both representative from ward 2 is that
there is a passionate approach and a methodical approach. I prefer the methodical approach.
I urge each Council member to think of the repercussions of adding employees to the staff of the city without exhausting other method of accomplishing recycling.
After due consideration of the Councils proposed assumption by the City of the Recycling Function, I find that council has failed due diligence, so I don’t support Resolution #3620. “Resolution to set fees for the Operation of a Recycling Facility”