First, thank you to Rep Barker for your legislative service. As a former legislator(1997-2012) I know it's difficult to be away from family/work for 4 months. However, I want to share some additional information re: legislative action on Medicaid Provider rates. Rep. Barker recently raised concerns over the inaccuracy of an Opinion piece which reported Medicaid Provider rates (a complex topic) were not fully funded (based on benchmark data). Respectfully, I did some checking (legislative analysts) and this is an accurate statement. Funding in Year 1 falls short whereas in Year 2 its 100%. These "benchmarks" were developed by an out-of-state consulting firm at the cost of $2 million to the state. Also, "benchmarks" costs are not obtained from the Federal government, rather they were calculated based on 2019, pre COVID data dealing with operating costs of various Montana health care providers. In fact, during the legislative session, several businesses raised the concern that these benchmarks did not reflect current costs or inflation. Given the immediacy of the problem, i.e. nursing home closures, full funding now seems critical.
While the state budget (HB 2) awaits the Governor's signature, Senate GOP leadership is calling for these rates to be further reduced in the state's appropriation bill. This is plain wrong and suggests that some legislators may not understand (or care about) rural health care access or the challenges most businesses and organizations are having with finding/retaining workforce.