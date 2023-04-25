Through lawmakers they’d elected, Montana parents have ceded authority over their children’s use of TikTok, a social media application popular with young people. Senate Bill 419, approved by the Montana Senate (30-20) and the House (54-43), waits only for Governor Gianforte’s signature. Parents need no longer banish TikTok from their children’s devices; the state does it for them.

SB419 prohibits “the operation of tiktok by the company or users” in Montana. (“Company” is Tiktok; “users” are your kids.) It also prohibits “a mobile application store” (think Apple, Google, or Microsoft Stores) from offering downloads of TikTok’s application. And it fines a scofflaw $10,000 for each day it violates the law.