Through lawmakers they’d elected, Montana parents have ceded authority over their children’s use of TikTok, a social media application popular with young people. Senate Bill 419, approved by the Montana Senate (30-20) and the House (54-43), waits only for Governor Gianforte’s signature. Parents need no longer banish TikTok from their children’s devices; the state does it for them.
SB419 prohibits “the operation of tiktok by the company or users” in Montana. (“Company” is Tiktok; “users” are your kids.) It also prohibits “a mobile application store” (think Apple, Google, or Microsoft Stores) from offering downloads of TikTok’s application. And it fines a scofflaw $10,000 for each day it violates the law.
Curiously, SB419’s “penalties … do not apply to users of tiktok.” You thought otherwise, perhaps, since prohibiting “use” – by “users” – is the point. But penalties apply only to TikTok and app stores, not to their customers. (You’ve seen this before. Prostitutes are outlawed but not their “johns.” Abortion may criminalize a woman, but the man who impregnated her remains blameless.)
Curious, too, how SB419 flouts a First Amendment right, the freedom of speech. In the Attorney General’s office – where the legislation was drafted – Austin Knudsen calls it “a critical step to ensuring we are protecting Montanans’ privacy.” He’s preparing for a court battle, too. As well he might: The American Civil Liberties Union called SB419 an act of “censorship” and “an alarming precedent for excessive government control over how Montanans use the internet. Montana residents,” the ACLU continued, “have a right to use TikTok … to exchange their thoughts, ideas, and opinions with millions of people around the state, country, and world.”
Curious, three, the ban defies enforcement. “I rarely see a bill that is this technically stupid” says one expert. Montana shares borders with three states and a foreign country. Imagine what – a GEO-FENCE? – along these boundaries. Also, Montanans have easy access to “virtual private networks” (VPNs) that enable them to pretend to be anywhere? If legislators don’t know how to foil their ban, their kids do. So does Governor Gianforte: he was a software tycoon before he became a politician.
Curious, finally, that legislators burnish family values badges while ceding parents’ authority over their children’s “screen time.” Parental rights are a major front in the culture wars. Parents must be heard when school curricula are discussed. A mother may withdraw titles from library holdings at her own discretion. A father needs guns to protect his family. Why, suddenly, has protecting your children from TikTok fallen on the Attorney General rather than your kitchen table?
How to explain legislation that (a) penalizes “use” but not “users,” (b) flouts constitutional rights, (c) mandates a technical impossibility, and (d) cedes parental rights to the state? “Political theater” comes to mind. SB419 talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk. And why shouldn’t Austin Knudsen, its author, look forward to a court battle? More “political theater,” more limelight.