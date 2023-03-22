On the evening of March 16, after utilizing extremely poor judgment, I was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. As a public official, I wanted to notify and apologize to the residents of Carbon County. Obviously, I am not immune to making bad choices or from using alcohol to help cope with personal and professional stressors. Sadly, I am far from the first person holding a position of public trust — in this county or around the State — to find myself in this position.
After the incident, I reached out to my office staff, the courts, and the State Bar to apprise them of the situation. Similarly, I reached out to the County Commissioners and offered to tender my resignation. I am thankful they discouraged me from stepping down. I also engaged the services of a counselor and, of my own initiative, began alcohol monitoring.
While talking to friends and associates, I heard all too often “there but for the grace of god go I.” I think Montanans are extraordinarily understanding when people own up to and admit their mistakes and shortcomings. However, accountability can be a scarce commodity. To that end, I have no inclination or desire to prolong or fight this matter, and look forward to pleading guilty when I am arraigned.
I cannot articulate how sorry I am for putting my family through this ordeal, and cannot express how appreciative I am for their continued love and support. I am blessed to have supportive family- most notably my wife- and friends in my life. I am also extremely grateful for the continued support and friendship of my office colleagues. Ultimately this experience is only a tragedy if I fail to learn from it.
I do not take for granted or expect to be forgiven for my shortsighted action, but can without reservation promise to learn and improve from this predicament. If anyone has questions or concerns, I am available to discuss your concerns. Thank you to all who have offered your continued support.