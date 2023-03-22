To the Citizens of Carbon County,

On the evening of March 16, after utilizing extremely poor judgment, I was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. As a public official, I wanted to notify and apologize to the residents of Carbon County. Obviously, I am not immune to making bad choices or from using alcohol to help cope with personal and professional stressors. Sadly, I am far from the first person holding a position of public trust — in this county or around the State — to find myself in this position.