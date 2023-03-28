It would be so much easier and pleasurable to set aside time to write an article about the community’s positive and favorable reaction to the news of a future observatory, but that will have to wait. There’s been such a malignment of both my reputation and the observatory project via Ms. Rivette’s two articles, “Planning an Observatory in Van Dyke Park” and “Farewell to the Old Guard (rails)?” that must be addressed more immediately. One would infer she’s obsessed with maligning both me and the observatory project, and sadly only exposing her lack of understanding City policies and procedures. The two articles are redundant, purposely misleading, inaccurate and intentionally seeded with false insinuations.
The truth is, I’ve done everything for the observatory project 100% by the book and with full transparency. I have never abused my title or position while on Council for purposes of the observatory proposal. At every single meeting with the Parks Board, I presented myself as a resident and/or operator of Hero’s STEAM Center. Moving the project forward does not require an application to the Planning Board because a recreational facility is an allowed use of park-zoned land (Parks Board recommended it to City Council and City Council approved it without my vote). Procedures will be followed as all similar projects are: working with City Planning and the Building Inspectors when it’s time to submit an application for permit and making sure there’s a MOU.
What’s most disturbing is that Denise’s article may negatively impact potential sponsorships and/or donations for the observatory project within our community and that’s a shame. Is it so terrible in the eyes of CCN and County Commissioners for the City to approve a public recreational facility, that will be paid for without tax payer dollars and has the potential to bring such joy to so many people?
Furthermore, should matters already in the sphere of my life and operation of Hero’s come to a halt because I was serving the City? Since my husband’s death in 2020 I have proposed 3 other projects in his memory: a parklet with tables, umbrellas, flower planters and solar recharging stations in front of the Bridger Company’s building on 11th and Broadway, a parklet on the grounds of the Roosevelt Center where Hero’s STEAM Center operates, and a playground Rocketship on the Roosevelt Center grounds. One proposal was declined and the other two never took root due to bad timing. When Hero’s was offered the donation of a celestron 8 telescope in Nov. 2021, the idea to have an observatory sprang forward. It was simply and finally the best fit of a project for Hero’s STEAM Center and the memory its founder as well as the wider community that came together. You can count on everyone involved to see it through — Observatory Dead Ahead!