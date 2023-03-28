It would be so much easier and pleasurable to set aside time to write an article about the community’s positive and favorable reaction to the news of a future observatory, but that will have to wait. There’s been such a malignment of both my reputation and the observatory project via Ms. Rivette’s two articles, “Planning an Observatory in Van Dyke Park” and “Farewell to the Old Guard (rails)?” that must be addressed more immediately. One would infer she’s obsessed with maligning both me and the observatory project, and sadly only exposing her lack of understanding City policies and procedures. The two articles are redundant, purposely misleading, inaccurate and intentionally seeded with false insinuations.

The truth is, I’ve done everything for the observatory project 100% by the book and with full transparency. I have never abused my title or position while on Council for purposes of the observatory proposal. At every single meeting with the Parks Board, I presented myself as a resident and/or operator of Hero’s STEAM Center. Moving the project forward does not require an application to the Planning Board because a recreational facility is an allowed use of park-zoned land (Parks Board recommended it to City Council and City Council approved it without my vote). Procedures will be followed as all similar projects are: working with City Planning and the Building Inspectors when it’s time to submit an application for permit and making sure there’s a MOU.