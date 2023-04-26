I had the unfortunate experience of witnessing racism, loud and clear, right here in Red Lodge. While having breakfast at a local restaurant, another patron began, in an inappropriately loud voice, to tell a racist “joke” that ended with a person being called a “coon”. He then announced to the restaurant that he had an uncle who was a “homo” and proceeded to vulgarly elaborate on that subject. Apparently this type of behavior is allowed in certain establishments, in Red Lodge.
I happen to be the mother of two children who were adopted from foreign countries. One of my children is very dark-skinned. It took all of the self-control I could muster, not to confront this patron, because, there is no reasoning with someone who has missed out on the greatest gift in the world; and that is love. When there is hate in someone’s heart, there can be no room for love, because hate is all-consuming.
Sir, you have my sympathy because your heart is filled with hate, so I will offer you some of my love, which is infinite. And, in my house, Only Love Is Spoken There.
So, Red Lodge businesses, my challenge to you, is to stamp out hate by allowing ‘ONLY LOVE IS SPOKEN HERE’ in your establishments and help stamp out hate in Carbon County, because we are one race…HUMAN.