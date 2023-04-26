I had the unfortunate experience of witnessing racism, loud and clear, right here in Red Lodge. While having breakfast at a local restaurant, another patron began, in an inappropriately loud voice, to tell a racist “joke” that ended with a person being called a “coon”. He then announced to the restaurant that he had an uncle who was a “homo” and proceeded to vulgarly elaborate on that subject. Apparently this type of behavior is allowed in certain establishments, in Red Lodge.

I happen to be the mother of two children who were adopted from foreign countries. One of my children is very dark-skinned. It took all of the self-control I could muster, not to confront this patron, because, there is no reasoning with someone who has missed out on the greatest gift in the world; and that is love. When there is hate in someone’s heart, there can be no room for love, because hate is all-consuming.

