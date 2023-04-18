I have been blessed to be operating alongside the 5th generation of our family ranch in Roberts, Montana. Ranch families like mine understand the importance of neighbors, community, and keeping decision making at the most local level possible. That’s why we are deeply concerned about an effort by attorneys to jam a bill through the Montana Legislature that would take away local power and hand it to unelected statewide bureaucrats who do not live, work, or recreate in our communities.

Currently, when water disputes or questions arise, Montanans handle those concerns through a well-established practice of going through elected district court judges. Water disputes often involve other civil and criminal questions that district court judges are well equipped to address, including obstruction of justice, criminal trespass, and contempt of court. 