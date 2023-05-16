Red Lodge was once only a small rural airport that had mostly leisure flights and some flight instruction. Today, Red Lodge Airport is an airport with significant emergency service capabilities. The Robertson Draw Fire, last year’s floods, and numerous search and rescue operations demonstrate the airport’s importance. Red Lodge Airport has become a real asset to our community.

It started with a vision from Bo Ewald. This vision was to develop Red Lodge Airport so that it could handle emergency aircraft to protect the communities of Carbon County. It was a ton of work that included, the removal of sagebrush, and the planting grass seed to make helicopter landing pads. This part of the airport is the land adjacent to Airport Road extending to Highway 78. Many of you most likely witnessed the Montana Army National Guard using this land last week with the three Blackhawk Helicopters.