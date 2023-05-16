Red Lodge was once only a small rural airport that had mostly leisure flights and some flight instruction. Today, Red Lodge Airport is an airport with significant emergency service capabilities. The Robertson Draw Fire, last year’s floods, and numerous search and rescue operations demonstrate the airport’s importance. Red Lodge Airport has become a real asset to our community.
It started with a vision from Bo Ewald. This vision was to develop Red Lodge Airport so that it could handle emergency aircraft to protect the communities of Carbon County. It was a ton of work that included, the removal of sagebrush, and the planting grass seed to make helicopter landing pads. This part of the airport is the land adjacent to Airport Road extending to Highway 78. Many of you most likely witnessed the Montana Army National Guard using this land last week with the three Blackhawk Helicopters.
During the Robertson Draw Fire, every square foot of this land was utilized as fire-fighting helicopters rushed in to save lives, our town, the wilderness areas, and homes near the fire. During last year's floods, emergency helicopters from the National Guard utilized this land to evacuate folks caught in the floods.
The Red Lodge Airport, in many ways, has become our little first aid kit. During the fire and flood seasons, it allows the heroes of our community, which include Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Carbon County Sheriffs Department, and the Montana National Guard, to do the job that they have been trained to do. Red Lodge Airport helps save lives, our community, our homes, and our wilderness areas. This part of the airport will be even more important in the future, so let’s be responsible and make certain that it is always there for us.