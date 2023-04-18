Hello Red Lodge, and hello to Spring!
Like Spring, with every new year the City gets a little new growth with some newly elected Council members joining the City ranks. We welcome the fresh energy and new ideas! City government gives citizens a myriad of opportunities to participate, so keep your eyes on the legal section of the newspaper, and consider joining a board or committee.
With Spring comes the annual spring Rock Creek run-off, and, after last year, we are all hoping Rock Creek stays her peaceful self. City officials work with the County Disaster and Emergency officials so we can work well together in case of any sort of disaster. The joint meetings are valuable and much appreciated. It’s one of those things that goes on all year, all the time, that few of us know about, but when there is a disaster, those preparations matter.
City, County, and State officials participated in a workshop for first responders and officials in April, and we are working to schedule a public meeting shortly after to answer any questions and share what we know, in addition to our regular Council updates. Meanwhile, if you have a question, please call, and we will direct you to the proper authority who has the best expertise and information. It’s important to us at City Hall to make sure people get accurate information. The best news gleaned from the workshop was provided by the National Weather Service, who shared that what we experienced last year, a “rain-on-snow” event, last happened in the 1880’s, and it is extremely unlikely it will happen in the foreseeable future. That being said, should it happen, the City will again team up with our County and State Department of Disaster and Emergency Services, among others, to prevent or mitigate damage to our community.
With regards to flood repairs, the retaining wall going up along Broadway/Hwy 212 is moving right along. Please be extra careful, as those traffic lanes are narrow. Also, if you have property along that route, please keep the sidewalks shoveled, as we want to make sure that people have a safe place to walk. In other flood repair news, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has installed a gravel berm between the creek and the pile to prevent the coal slack pile from further eroding into Rock Creek. The slope will be fortified, regraded, and revegetated.
In January, the City Council passed a Resolution to resume operation of the Recycling facility. The goal is to honor our commitment to the 2018 Energy Conservation Plan and lower the future costs of dealing with City garbage. Lowering the volume of waste means fewer trips to the landfill in Billings, which should lower City costs to have it hauled there. Continuing to lower our waste and costs to deal with it will result in savings to us all.
The project to evaluate how we manage Short-Term Rentals has continued and Council has heard the recommendations made by the Committee and Planning Board. Council will have 2 hearings on the matter, so the public will have time to contribute their thoughts, either in person or by phonecall or email. The goal is to make sure we have the tools in place to monitor the growth and impacts of this relatively new business format so we can address issues as they arise. The hearings will occur after the State legislative session has completed its review of related issues.
The Whistler Observatory project is moving forward at Van Dyke Park, with Council unanimously approving a Memorandum of Operation for when the Observatory is complete. The Observatory is notably dedicated to Ken Whistler, founder of Red Lodge’s Hero’s STEAM center. Hero’s STEAM Center teaches participants about the Dark Skies program, 3D printing, and computer programming, including working with the Code Girls to WIN the Northwest Regional App Challenge, to name just a few of the Center’s classes and projects. Ken was truly a visionary, and we are ever so grateful for his kindness and interest in teaching science to kids. Having an Observatory will be fantastic for residents and visitors to learn about astronomy, especially given that we have some of the most beautiful night skies!
These are all projects that are “in the works”. Like with all new things, if we see any glitches along the way we will try to address them. Council agendas and minutes are posted online at the City website Fridays prior to Council meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 pm. We much appreciate suggestions from the community, so thank you for taking time to let us know!
Cheers to Spring in Red Lodge!
Best regards,
Kristen Cogswell
Mayor