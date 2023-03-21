12th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday, 1,479 bills have been introduced, 922 have been passed in the first chamber and 856 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 58 out of a total possible of 90. This week, we will also have another session on Saturday.
Last Friday, I presented my House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) to the House Appropriations Committee. This additional hearing is required because the bill provides funding. Executive action, or a vote, on that bill will not happen until the end of this week or early next week. The Appropriation Committee has been consumed with HB 2 this week. HB 2 is the general appropriations bill for the State. Second reading, debate and a vote on the floor of the House, for that bill was yesterday.
I presented my HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military License Reciprocity) to the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee on Monday. This bill provides professional license reciprocity for all military members, military spouses and veterans if they have already been licensed and in good standing on substantially equivalent qualifications in another state. This will make it easier for military spouses to work while their military spouses are assigned in the State. It will also make Montana much more attractive to military members and veterans by allowing them to rapidly integrate into the economy and fill skilled position shortages.
Tomorrow, I will present HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) to the House Education Committee. This bill will expand the teacher residency program that was piloted with 17 residents during the last two years. The program provides State funding for teaching residents in hard to fill positions across the State but requires matching funds from local school districts to provide housing or a housing stipend. This is especially important for our rural communities experiencing teacher shortages. It also provides resources for a grown your own component where high school students can pursue a career in teaching through their high school by working as a teaching assistant starting their junior year. Through dual credit enrollment, they can graduate with an associate degree which allows for lower college costs and a more streamlined path to teaching. This bill also requires participants in the program to serve 3 out of the 5 years following graduation in the community where they completed their residency or repay the cost of the program.