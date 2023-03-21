12th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday, 1,479 bills have been introduced, 922 have been passed in the first chamber and 856 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 58 out of a total possible of 90. This week, we will also have another session on Saturday.

Last Friday, I presented my House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) to the House Appropriations Committee. This additional hearing is required because the bill provides funding. Executive action, or a vote, on that bill will not happen until the end of this week or early next week. The Appropriation Committee has been consumed with HB 2 this week. HB 2 is the general appropriations bill for the State. Second reading, debate and a vote on the floor of the House, for that bill was yesterday.