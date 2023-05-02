18th Week and, hopefully, the last of this 68th Regular Session of the Montana Legislature. As of Tuesday morning, 1,698 bills have been introduced and 1,059 have been moved to the opposite chamber. As I write, I do not know if we will be on the 89th day of the Legislative Session out of a total possible of 90 days or if we will close the session prior to that. If the Legislature does not complete it’s work within the 90 days allowed by the Constitution, we would have to call a special session to complete the work. We must pass House Bill (HB) 2 to fund the government for the next two years before we close.

Status of my bills: