18th Week and, hopefully, the last of this 68th Regular Session of the Montana Legislature. As of Tuesday morning, 1,698 bills have been introduced and 1,059 have been moved to the opposite chamber. As I write, I do not know if we will be on the 89th day of the Legislative Session out of a total possible of 90 days or if we will close the session prior to that. If the Legislature does not complete it’s work within the 90 days allowed by the Constitution, we would have to call a special session to complete the work. We must pass House Bill (HB) 2 to fund the government for the next two years before we close.
Status of my bills:
Transparency
House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) – Passed 2nd Reading in House to Accept Senate Amendments
HB 724 (Generally Revise Public Notice Requirements) – On the way to the Governor for Signature
Education
HB 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) – On the way to the Governor for Signature
HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) – On the way to the Governor for Signature
HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection Selection and Reconsideration Processes) – Voted down in the Senate on 2nd Reading.
Other
HB 107 (Generally Revise the Duties of the State Emergency Response Commission) – Signed by Governor and Montana Code Chapter Number Assigned
HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military and Spouse License Reciprocity) – On the way to the Governor
House Joint Resolution (HJ) 23 (Interim Study of Disaster and Emergency Service Recovery Response) – Voted down in the Senate State Administration Committee. This bill was attempting to study post-emergency disaster recovery efforts to speed up permitting and the deployment of aid. For example, permits to repair waterways that threaten or degrade infrastructure and irrigation systems require permits from 5 different agencies and have taken up to 6 months which significantly delays recovery and mitigation.
HJ 24 (Interim Study of Prisons) – Voted down in the House Judiciary Committee. This bill was attempting to study regional prisons that could serve to detain individuals pre-trial and those incarcerated after trial to increase efficiency and reduce the cost to taxpayers by using State and local money.
HJ 25 (Interim Study of School Funding) – Awaiting 2nd Reading in the Senate.
Each legislator will also serve on one to two committees that meet during the interim between sessions. We have not yet received those interim committee assignments, so I will report that next week.