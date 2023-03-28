13th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday, 1,615 bills have been introduced, 930 have been passed in the first chamber and 869 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 64 out of a total possible of 90. Many of the committees meeting this week are running long as we approach the April 4th deadline for the transmittal of revenue and appropriations bills to the opposite chamber.
Last Friday, I presented HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) to the House Education Committee. Again, this bill will expand the teacher residency program to provide State funding for teaching residents in hard to fill positions across the State. It requires matching funds from local school districts to provide housing or a housing stipend. The committee took executive action immediately following the hearing and voted unanimously in favor of the bill. It will next go to the House Appropriations Committee for a hearing on the associated funding. My House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) passed the House Appropriations Committee 21 to 2 last Friday and will go back to the House floor. If passed, it will move to the Senate for consideration next.
I presented my HB 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Video recordings of Public Meetings) to the House Local Government Committee on Tuesday. That bill will require recordings of public meetings to be posted online within 5 business days to increase support for the public’s right to know. HB 824 (Revising Registration Fees on High Value Vehicles) was presented in the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday. I also presented HB 897 (Revise Media Tax Credit) in the House Taxation Committee on Monday. This bill expands the tax credits for film production in the State of Montana but adds requirements for the companies to be domiciled in Montana, use Montana production facilities and have Montana employees to help ensure that money spent and qualifying for tax credits remains in the State. Companies must complete verified expenditures in the State prior to qualifying.
I will present my HB 724 requiring local government entities to not only prepare but publish their meeting agendas prior to a meeting to the Senate State Administration Committee tomorrow. HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military License Reciprocity) awaits a vote in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee after the hearing on it last week.
The House passed HB 2 (General Appropriations Bill) last week. I will dedicate more time to highlight the provisions of that bill as it makes its way through the Senate and the final version takes more shape. I have also received feedback from some of you on SB 72 (Revise Judicial Administration of Water Rights) and working to get more information from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on that agency bill.