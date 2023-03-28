13th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday, 1,615 bills have been introduced, 930 have been passed in the first chamber and 869 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 64 out of a total possible of 90. Many of the committees meeting this week are running long as we approach the April 4th deadline for the transmittal of revenue and appropriations bills to the opposite chamber.

Last Friday, I presented HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) to the House Education Committee. Again, this bill will expand the teacher residency program to provide State funding for teaching residents in hard to fill positions across the State. It requires matching funds from local school districts to provide housing or a housing stipend. The committee took executive action immediately following the hearing and voted unanimously in favor of the bill. It will next go to the House Appropriations Committee for a hearing on the associated funding. My House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) passed the House Appropriations Committee 21 to 2 last Friday and will go back to the House floor. If passed, it will move to the Senate for consideration next.