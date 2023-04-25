17th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,697 bills have been introduced and 1,023 have been moved to the opposite chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 83 out of a total possible of 90. On Monday, we voted to extend the transmittal deadline for appropriations and revenue bill amendments by two days to this Friday. That extension gives us time to process the remaining bills and complete the work necessary to fund the State over the next two years.
As many of you have seen in the news, the Monday floor session of the House was disrupted by a group protesting the Speaker of the House’s decision to deny floor debate privileges to Representative Zooey Zephyr for breaking the House rules of decorum. The Speaker made that decision based on her refusal to apologize for her comments on Senate Bill (SB) 99 (Provide for a Youth Health Protection Act). This bill makes it illegal to perform gender transition surgery or use puberty blocking drugs on anyone under the age of 18. As the House debated proposed amendments to the bill, Representative Zephyr said, “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there is an invocation, when you bow your head in prayer, you see the blood on your hands”.
The Speaker’s decision to prohibit participation in floor debate without an apology is consistent with other breach of decorum incidents. Several legislators have apologized on the floor for remarks that they made during debate. For example, one representative apologized for using the term, “environmentalist morons”. Using the same or similar to Representative Zephyr’s rhetoric in a floor debate on abortion, for example, would also be a breach of decorum. This is also consistent with decisions to maintain decorum in prior sessions. Last session, a representative lost floor debate privileges for refusing to wear a necktie in accordance with the dress code.
Legislative rules on decorum are designed to prevent disagreement, even on passionately held views, from degenerating into personal attacks, yelling and potential violence. The ugliness of the clash of ideas and debate that hammer out consensus are the source of our freedom, strength and prosperity. That can only happen when we respect the institutions and processes that have gotten us here. We accomplish much more with civility and by trying to understand the perspective of those with opposing views without demonizing them.
I respect Representative Zephyr and her positions, but she does not have the right to ignore the rules of decorum that we all must live by to accomplish the people’s business. There is also no justification for her disruption and delay of the work of the House for not getting her wish to be treated differently.
Status of my bills:
Transparency
House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) — Awaiting 2nd Hearing in the Senate
HB 724 (Generally Revise Public Notice Requirements) — On the way to the Governor
Education
HB 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) — Awaiting Executive Action (EA), a vote, in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee
HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) — Awaiting EA in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee
HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection Selection and Reconsideration Processes) — Awaiting EA in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee
Other
HB 107 (Generally Revise the Duties of the State Emergency Response Commission) — With the Governor for Signature
HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military and Spouse License Reciprocity) — On the way to the Governor
House Joint Resolution (HJ) 23 (Interim Study of Disaster and Emergency Service Recovery Response) — Awaiting 2nd Hearing in the House
HJ 24 (Interim Study of Prisons) — Awaiting EA in the House Judiciary Committee
HJ 25 (Interim Study of School Funding) — Awaiting EA in the Housed Education Committee
One other bill that I am co-sponsoring with Representative Paul Green, HB 819 (Create Montana Community Reinvestment Act to Fund Workforce Housing) is in Senate Finance and Claims. This bill will provide capital to match public and private sector employer investment in the fund to buy down 25% of the cost of housing for employees. It is a revolving investment fund that grows as participating homeowners buy back that 25% equity over time or from the capital gains when they sell their homes. It also authorizes loans from the Montana Housing Infrastructure Loan Fund for local government infrastructure projects that provide for residential development at an average density of 10 units per acre.