11th Week of the Session. As of Monday, 1,422 bills have been introduced, 911 have been passed in the first chamber and 834 have been transmitted to the second chamber. After coming back from the Transmittal Break last Thursday, March 9th, the Legislature started the second half of the session by conducting floor sessions on Friday and Saturday of the past week.

My House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) passed the floor on 2nd reading by a vote of 74 to 26 with the next hearing scheduled in the House Appropriations Committee tomorrow. If passed out of Appropriations, it will come back to the floor for another 2nd reading and, potentially, 3rd reading before going to the Senate if passed.