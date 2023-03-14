11th Week of the Session. As of Monday, 1,422 bills have been introduced, 911 have been passed in the first chamber and 834 have been transmitted to the second chamber. After coming back from the Transmittal Break last Thursday, March 9th, the Legislature started the second half of the session by conducting floor sessions on Friday and Saturday of the past week.
My House Bill 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency) passed the floor on 2nd reading by a vote of 74 to 26 with the next hearing scheduled in the House Appropriations Committee tomorrow. If passed out of Appropriations, it will come back to the floor for another 2nd reading and, potentially, 3rd reading before going to the Senate if passed.
Based on questions that I received, it appears that there is some misinformation being published about some of the bills that I have voted but not yet commented on. Contrary to some of the confusion, HB 402 (Revise Elector Registration Laws) does not allow non-citizens to vote in elections. The Federal Voting Rights Act requires individuals to attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are citizens and eligible to vote. The Act does not allow States to require verification of citizenship when registering or prior to voting. HB 402 simply requires the Secretary of State to develop procedures and the Motor Vehicles Division assist in identifying voters who falsely attested to citizenship. I do not think this is a widespread problem, but the bill will improve election integrity by establishing citizenship verification in Montana.
HB 173 (Revise Laws Related to Security of Vote Tabulating Machines) is being mischaracterized by some as allowing voting machine manufacturers to self-certify that they have no modems with no outside verification. In fact, the exact opposite is true. The bill requires the Secretary of State to establish rules that ensure that each new machine “HAS BEEN TESTED BY A THIRD-PARTY TESTER BEFORE ITS FIRST USE TO VALIDATE THE MANUFACTURER’S CERTIFICATION”. It also establishes that, “A COUNTY MAY CONDUCT ADDITIONAL THIRD-PARTY TESTS THROUGHOUT THE LIFE OF THE VOTING SYSTEM, AND OF THE VOTING SYSTEMS ALREADY IN THE COUNTY’S POSSESSION AND USE”. Again, I do not believe that this is a widespread problem, but this bill will help address both real and perceived vulnerabilities in the integrity of our elections.
I do not have enough space to address every misrepresentation. The titles of the bills themselves can sometimes also be very misleading. Please read the actual bill or send me a note if you have concerns. The forum at the Beartooth Elk’s Lodge last week was a great opportunity to answer questions and address your concerns in person. Please keep sending your questions and concerns and check my Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Representative.Barker, for additional information. I am honored to serve as your Representative.