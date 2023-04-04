14th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,640 bills have been introduced and 932 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 69 out of a total possible of 90. We have crossed the deadline for any new policy, appropriations, revenue or constitutional amendment ballot initiative bills. Legislators can still introduce study bills to guide the work of the Legislature during the interim.

On Monday, I presented House Bill (HB) 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) and HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection and Selection Process) on the floor of the House. Both bills received broad bipartisan support with HB 833 passing second reading with a vote of 77-23 and HB 913 passing by a narrower margin of 59-41. HB 833 is a great tool to help our rural school districts attract and retain teachers by expanding the program to support up to 70 teaching residencies per year across the State. HB 913 establishes procedures requiring school trustees to review new library material and publish an annual report to increase transparency. It also strengthens parents’ rights by codifying a process for reconsideration and removal of material that citizens of the school district and parents find objectionable. The fate of both bills on 3rd reading on the floor of the House on Tuesday afternoon is unknown as I draft this article. If they both pass, they will move to the Senate.