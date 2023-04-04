14th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,640 bills have been introduced and 932 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 69 out of a total possible of 90. We have crossed the deadline for any new policy, appropriations, revenue or constitutional amendment ballot initiative bills. Legislators can still introduce study bills to guide the work of the Legislature during the interim.
On Monday, I presented House Bill (HB) 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) and HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection and Selection Process) on the floor of the House. Both bills received broad bipartisan support with HB 833 passing second reading with a vote of 77-23 and HB 913 passing by a narrower margin of 59-41. HB 833 is a great tool to help our rural school districts attract and retain teachers by expanding the program to support up to 70 teaching residencies per year across the State. HB 913 establishes procedures requiring school trustees to review new library material and publish an annual report to increase transparency. It also strengthens parents’ rights by codifying a process for reconsideration and removal of material that citizens of the school district and parents find objectionable. The fate of both bills on 3rd reading on the floor of the House on Tuesday afternoon is unknown as I draft this article. If they both pass, they will move to the Senate.
HB 913 passed with a much narrower margin because there was a deliberate effort to misrepresent the bill on a statewide and local level. One email that went out statewide went as far as sending some of you emails with the subject line: “Drag queen story hour… HB 913”. I have to admit that the subject line and the content of the email was so outrageous that I found it humorous. That email went on to say that my bill is “another example of some people in education to continue to provide pornographic material to kids, and it is appalling”. As I described in my article on February 16th, it is already illegal to introduce obscenity to minors in accordance with Montana Annotated Code 45-8-201. HB 913 simply provides parents with transparency and the tools to have a say. One legislator even introduced obscene sketches in a committee hearing to bolster their arguments against public education without telling the committee that the teacher who had the material in their classroom was fired and lost their credentials. The system worked. What I find appalling are the deliberate attempts to undermine trust in our institutions, elections and traditions by knowingly spreading lies and misinformation. Feeding fear, anger and resentment is not only unacceptable, it is extremely dangerous.
We also considered Constitutional amendment initiatives this week. The four primary initiatives were HB 372 (Establish Right to Hunt in Constitution), HB 517 (Constitutional Amendment Regarding Board of Regents), HB 551 (Implement Constitutional Carry into the Montana Constitution) and HB 915 (Constitutional Amendment to Change Process to Select Supreme Court Justices). While I generally find no harm in putting issues before Montanans to decide, I also recognize that each initiative generates a lot of advertising both for and against to sway the opinions of voters. Because of that, having too many initiatives tends to generate noise and increase the likelihood that they will all fail. HB 915 has generated, by far, the most feedback from constituents in Carbon County. You all have made it clear that you want to continue to vote for supreme court justices and are concerned about the potential increase in judicial partisanship if one party had another 16 year run in office. I voted in support of HB 372 and HB 551.
I have also received feedback on HB 942 (Revise Water Commissioner Laws) and SB 72 (Revise Judicial Administration of Water Rights) and understand the concern of our irrigators that these bills could do harm to the way we administer water rights in our basin. I spoke on the floor and voted against HB 942, but it passed 2nd reading by 52 to 47 and may make it to the Senate if it passes 3rd reading. SB 72 has been amended multiple times and is still in the House Judiciary Committee. I would like to see that bill turned into a study to allow more stakeholder input over the interim prior to the next legislative session in 2025.
My HB 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency), HB 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Video recordings of Public Meetings), HB 724 (Generally Revise Public Notice Requirements), HB 107 (Generally Revise the Duties of the State Emergency Response Commission) and HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military and Spouse License Reciprocity) have all passed the House and are in the Senate. I have already presented HB 107, HB 352, HB 583 and HB 724 in Senate committees. HB 107 and HB 583 passed in committee and are headed to the floor of the Senate. HB 352 awaits a vote in the Senate Education Committee. Members of the Senate Freedom Caucus voted down HB 724 and tabled it in the Senate State Administration Committee. HB 724 would have increased local government transparency by requiring publication of public meeting agendas prior to meetings.