16th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,658 bills have been introduced. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 78 out of a total possible of 90.

My House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) remains in the Senate Local Government Committee. HB 724 (Generally Revise Public Notice Requirements) will increase local government transparency by requiring publication of public meeting agendas prior to meetings. Statute currently only requires preparation but not publication of a public meeting agenda. It passed 2nd reading on the floor by a vote of 30-20 but failed on 3rd reading by a vote of 25-25. The Senate revived it by voting for reconsideration of the bill on 3rd reading by a vote of 26-22. The second 3rd reading was on Wednesday, but I do not know the outcome as I write this article.