16th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,658 bills have been introduced. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 78 out of a total possible of 90.
My House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) remains in the Senate Local Government Committee. HB 724 (Generally Revise Public Notice Requirements) will increase local government transparency by requiring publication of public meeting agendas prior to meetings. Statute currently only requires preparation but not publication of a public meeting agenda. It passed 2nd reading on the floor by a vote of 30-20 but failed on 3rd reading by a vote of 25-25. The Senate revived it by voting for reconsideration of the bill on 3rd reading by a vote of 26-22. The second 3rd reading was on Wednesday, but I do not know the outcome as I write this article.
HB 107 (Generally Revise the Duties of the State Emergency Response Commission) passed the Senate and is now on it’s way to the Governor. HB 583 (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military and Spouse License Reciprocity) passed the Senate and made it back to House to concur in some minor amendments made in the Senate. Hearings for my HB 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency), HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) and HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection Selection and Reconsideration Processes) were all heard in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee on Wednesday.
The three study resolution bills that I am working on should be introduced by the end of this week. They are to conduct an after-action review of post-emergency disaster recovery and make recommendations; study regional prisons that could also support local government detention requirements; and a review of taxpayer parity between school districts. Any or all of these could be rolled into other study resolutions as I work with other legislators considering the same or similar topics.
It was great to host the Roosevelt Middle School student body escorted by Principal Jason Reimer and the Bridger Junior High School Honor Society escorted by Lynn White and Jay Carp when they visited the capital last week.