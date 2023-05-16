In reading the May 4 CC News submission from Democrats around the state, including our Carbon County affiliate, one understands where they are coming from if we delve into the Republican bills they criticized.
SB99 provides help for children with gender dysphoria, prohibiting the big money medical plunderers from performing surgeries/medical treatments on minors to address the minor's perception that their gender or sex is other than what they were born with. These surgeries and hormone treatments create lifetime patients of those too young to make this decision. SB99 also defends the medical profession from public mistrust caused by those doctors who would abuse their profession by performing these treatments on minors. But to quote the Democrats, SB99 makes Montana “The Worst Place to Pick on Queer Kids.”
Democrats said HB359 qualified Montana as “The Worst Place to Tell Parents How to Parent.” This bill is titled, “An act prohibiting minors from attending sexually oriented shows; prohibiting drag story hour in schools and libraries that receive public funding;…” The dictionary defines pervert as “to cause to turn aside or away from what is good or true or morally right.” Bringing children to see men dressed as women performing lewd acts or any sexually oriented show is done to desensitize children from what they inherently know to be impure. It is an attack on their sense of truth. Men dressed as women are not women. Hence, according to Democrats, we are the worst place to tell parents how to parent. So be it.
Democrats said HB234 made Montana “The Worst Place to imprison Teachers.” Here is the actual title of the bill: “An act revising laws regarding the public display or dissemination of obscene material to minors; clarifying the distinction between two criminal offenses, obscenity and the display or dissemination of obscene material to minors; revising the definition of "newsstand" and providing a definition of "commercial establishment" and providing that neither term includes schools, libraries, or museums;…Imprisoning teachers is another fabrication Democrats have perpetrated. This bill does not affect schools.
“The right of individual privacy as referenced in the Montana constitution…does not create, and may not be construed as creating or recognizing, a right to abortion or to governmental funding of abortion,” reads SB154. Democrats claimed this made Montana, “The Worst Place to Politicize the Independent Judiciary.” I laughed, as our State Supreme Court is widely considered the most Left leaning (politicized) court in the nation. The message here is: How dare Republicans codify clear wording on what Democrats continually attempt to misconstrue as a constitutional right to kill babies?
Democrats claimed, “We support our schools, we like our privacy, and we love our neighbors.” How very clear they don’t love the innocence of children, the protection of life in the womb, or the protection of minors from the life altering effects of medical treatments to produce “sex change” (an impossibility). Thank you Republicans for your efforts to free us from the culture rot being perpetrated by Democrats.