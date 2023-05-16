In reading the May 4 CC News submission from Democrats around the state, including our Carbon County affiliate, one understands where they are coming from if we delve into the Republican bills they criticized.

SB99 provides help for children with gender dysphoria, prohibiting the big money medical plunderers from performing surgeries/medical treatments on minors to address the minor's perception that their gender or sex is other than what they were born with. These surgeries and hormone treatments create lifetime patients of those too young to make this decision. SB99 also defends the medical profession from public mistrust caused by those doctors who would abuse their profession by performing these treatments on minors. But to quote the Democrats, SB99 makes Montana “The Worst Place to Pick on Queer Kids.”