With drone bombing of Russia’s Kremlin, Zooey making Helena a “zoo,” DC selling our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, energy costs a record high etc., where do I begin? How about the debt ceiling? The Feds are raising the interest rates again without even mentioning the stupid things DC buys every day. How about Congress just limit spending to what we have? Hey, some in Congress want to simply “forget" the debts. Doesn’t work: someone always has to pay that debt. Where’s my representation! The Administrative part of our government doesn’t even ask Congress if the spending is Constitutional. DC sent $113 billion in a year to Ukraine alone when Russia spends only $65 million on all it’s military in a year.
The good news is, from Representative Rosendale at Carbon County Republican Women last Wednesday, we defunded those brand new (armed?) 87,000 IRS agents, we established a bipartisan China select committee, we stopped selling China oil from our strategic reserve and much more.
The Republicans have done their job. All spending originates from the House, and the House delivered a budget that increases the debt ceiling against better judgment, but with intelligent use of unspent moneys. If there’s a shutdown, blame Biden and his Democrats. Actually, Representative Rosendale said DC took $5 trillion in taxes for the year, and if we quit hiking spending in a debt crisis, the death of the dollar can be turned around.
Get serious, US. The Feds caused this over the last 15 years by playing God. Repent.