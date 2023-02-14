Secure Your Voter Registration Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Secure Your Voter RegistrationIt’s tax time again and I am sorting through receipts. My obligationas a citizen is being fulfilled. I am also addressing another obligation as a Carbon County resident, that is to secure my voter registration. And Istrongly encourage you to do this too. The county elections team wants our help to update voter rolls. Here’s how to help:1. Check your personal voter registration at the county electionsoffice at 17 11th St. West in Red Lodge, call 446-1220, or go online at the Montana Secretary of States website. They make is very easy.2. Double check your physical address as people move, keep the same P.O. Box, and don’t forget to notify the county.3. Ask who is voting from your residence or other property holdings. (Make sure Liver Eatin’ Johnson or Calamity Jane are not still voting from your address, haha)4. Send a letter listing who should be voting from your address to the Carbon County Elections Office at P.O. Box 887 in Red Lodge,5. Upon the unfortunate death of a relative send a copy of the death certificate to have them removed from the voter rolls.Lastly, pay attention to any mail received from the elections office,after all, they are not the IRS addressing your taxes!Daniel HormanRed Lodge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Postal Service Law Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form