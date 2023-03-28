After reading Marvin and Renee Rodenbecks letter to the editor in March 23rds edition I felt compelled to write this letter. Short Term Rentals (STR’s) have been a topic that have come up a few times over the last couple of years. In this past year the City has been taking a more serious look. Resolution 3607 was to create the Short Term Advisory Board Committee to research all angles of STR’s and come up with recommendations for the Council to consider.
After attending (as an observer) most if not all of the 9 STR Advisory Board meetings that ran from Sept 1 through Dec 8. as well as listening to P&Z and Council meetings this is the only Resolution that I know of that contains the words inordinate number of STR’s. I can only assume this is the resolution Marvin and Renee are referring to as they do not state which resolution number.
It is understandable that they have confused this fact. This is a complex and somewhat complicated subject and there are some strong differing viewpoints. There is a lot of information on the City’s web-site. All the minutes and agendas of the STR Advisory board are there for review.
The Good Neighbor Policy recommendation in my memory was one of the unanimously agreed upon recommendations coming out of the STR Advisory board meetings.
Some of the recommendations that came out of the Advisory Boards long hours of work are along the lines of common sense. Some are more regulatory and therefore more controversial, but all in the spirit to benefit the community. If you have strong feelings on the subject, please double check your facts and supply some references so we can all be well informed.
The Rodenbeck’s last statement is spot on though. As a homeowner that was in the flooded neighborhoods I can say the memory of the outstanding community support and volunteer labor that mobilized in our time of need still brings tears to my eyes and makes me emotional.