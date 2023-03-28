Short Term Rentals

After reading Marvin and Renee Rodenbecks letter to the editor in March 23rds edition I felt compelled to write this letter. Short Term Rentals (STR’s) have been a topic that have come up a few times over the last couple of years. In this past year the City has been taking a more serious look. Resolution 3607 was to create the Short Term Advisory Board Committee to research all angles of STR’s and come up with recommendations for the Council to consider.